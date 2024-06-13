Pelosi: Trump Is Crooked, Lazy Person — ‘He Knows He’s an Imposter’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump was crooked, lazy and “knows he’s an imposter.”

Pelosi said, “Understand this, this guy, you know the former president, he is a master of projection. Everything he says about somebody else, whether it’s a judge in the courtroom, a witness, a juror, a member of Congress, a woman, and opponent in an election, everything he said is a projection of his own shortcomings.”

She added, “Crooked this person, he’s crooked. Lazy this person, he is lazy. Name any subject, any subject that you can name, wacky this person, he knows he is wacky. He knows he’s an imposter. So we are going to do psychoanalysis I think we need to have him in person in front of some healthcare professionals.”

Pelosi added, “It’s about the kitchen table, the cost of living, a woman’s right to choose which is an economic issue as well as a democracy issue. So, let’s just talk about what is at stake for people in the election, because they don’t care. They do not care. They care about the 1%. They don’t care about your kitchen table issues.”

