Raskin Claims SCOTUS Flies the NRA Flag ‘Above the Constitution’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the Supreme Court striking down a ban on bump stocks is like flying the National Rifle Association flag “way above the Constitution and the public safety.”

Raskin said, “It was outrageous, of course. It was not just Justice Sotomayor who said that this bird quacks like a duck and walked like a duck, it was the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. So it was the governing agency which said that a semiautomatic weapon equipped with a bump stock operates exactly like a machine gun and should be treated that way.”

He continued, “Of course it was in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre where 58 people were destroyed and more than 500 wounded, fundamentally altering the lives of hundreds of people and snuffing out the lives of 58 of them. Trump at that point pretended at least to support that action as a substitute for universal violent criminal background check and for a complete ban on military style assault weapons. Now they get the justices he brags about putting on the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and they also strike this down.”

Raskin added, “The Flag of America they fly upside down. The flag of the NRA they fly right-side up, and they fly it very high. Way above the rule of law, way above the Constitution and the public safety of the people.”

