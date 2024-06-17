CNN’s Enten: Donald Trump’s Performance with Black Voters ‘Historic’

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Monday on “News Central” that former President Donald Trump has historic strength with black voters.

Host John Berman asked, “Where does the race stand among African-American voters right now?”

Enten said, “I keep looking for this to change, to go back to a historical norm and it’s, simply put, has not yet. In 2020, Joe Biden was getting 86% of the African-American vote. Look at where it is now. It’s 70%, that’s a 16-point drop, John. And more than that, it’s not just that Joe Biden is losing ground, it’s that Donald Trump is gaining ground. You go from 7%, single digits at this point in 2020, to now 21%. And again, John, I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal. And I don’t see it yet in the polling of anything. Right now, we’re careening towards a historic performance for Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.”

Enten added, “Look at black voters age 50 and older and you’ll see, look, Joe Biden was leading amongst this group at this point by 83 points back in 2020. Now, it’s 74 points. So yeah, a slight decline in that margin but nothing out of this world. Look at black voters under the age of 50. Holy cow folks, Holy cow. Look at this, Joe Biden was up by 80 points among this group back at this point in 2020. Look at where that margin has careened down towards, its now just — get this — 37 points. That lead has dropped by more than half, Mr. Berman. Oh my, I just never seen anything like this. I’m like speechless because you always look at history and you go, ‘OK, this is a historic moment.’ If this polling is anywhere near correct, we are looking at a historic moment right now where black voters under the age of 50, which have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving in droves.”

