Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Is ‘One of the Biggest Crooks in the Country’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump is “one of the biggest crooks in the country.”

Discussing a Trump Campaign event at a Detroit area church, Goldberg said, “So one of the biggest crooks in the country, and by that, 34 counts is what I’m talking about, convicted felon is telling black people that people coming for their jobs. This is the narrative that is being pushed to black voters.”

She added, “And they keep saying, you know, oh black people are going to him. Can we look at the church? Can we get a visual of the church?”

After showing video from the event, Goldberg said, “Now, I’m not sure that most of these people even knew where that church was before they knew he was coming there.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, I think that we see politicians go to churches five to six months before an election because they try to earn our vote. I think they need to continuously go to black churches year after year after year because black churches have been sort of the bastion of the Civil Rights Movement, and it’s a political thing for us, you know.”

She added, “I didn’t see a lot of black people there. So I will say this, I think that, I don’t know how much longer we have to say, this isn’t about black voters choosing between Biden and Trump. This is about black voters choosing between Biden and the couch, okay? It’s not about Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN