Maher: Dems ‘Actually Kind of Racist’ on Border Security, ‘Don’t Seem to See Latinos as Americans’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats, in an attempt to not be racist, “are actually kind of racist” on the issue of border security because with the Democratic Party’s position on border security, “they don’t seem to see Latinos as Americans.” And Hispanic voters “care about border security too. They’re here.”

Maher began by saying, “Well, you have…the governor of New York, a Democrat, saying, don’t come here. Those are her exact words, don’t come here. And the mayor of New York saying, this is going to ruin our city. If I didn’t know who was talking, I would’ve thought that would be Republicans.”

Later, Maher agreed with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) when he said that Adams and Hochul could have stopped migrants from coming to the state.

Maher added, “Trump is up — he has a 23-point edge with Latinos on the issue of border security. I feel like this is another one of those issues, where, the Democrats, trying to be so un-racist, are actually kind of racist. Because they don’t seem to see Latinos as Americans. They care about border security too. They’re here.”

Earlier in the segment, Maher said that President Joe Biden’s deportation protection order is “kind of pandering” to Hispanic voters.

