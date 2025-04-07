President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a military parade to be held on June 14, 2025, the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and Trump’s birthday.

A Washington, DC, “source with knowledge” of Trump’s planning told the Washington City Paper that the military parade will “stretch almost four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House.”

Takis Karantonis, the chair of the Arlington County Board, told the outlet that he hopes “the federal government remains sensitive to the pain and concerns” of many veterans who reside in the Arlington area. He added that the county received a “heads up” regarding the parade.

“It’s not clear to me what the scope of a parade would be,” Karantonis said. “But I would hope the federal government remains sensitive to the pain and concerns of numerous [military] veteran residents who have lost or might lose their jobs in recent federal decisions, as they reflect on how best to celebrate the Army’s anniversary.”

The Hill also reported that a “senior” Trump administration official had affirmed plans for the military parade to NewsNation:

An Army official confirmed the parade’s length to The Hill, and said that “there are plans for a parade that will involve the Army,” adding that nothing is yet solidified. The official noted that the Army had planned to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a “robust capability increase in what you would see in previous years.” Planning began last year and the event has since expanded, with the number of unit participating now increased.

“The Army is very excited to celebrate its 250th anniversary with the entire county,” Army spokesman Col. Dave Butler told the outlet. “Our intention is for Americans to be proud of their Army and also proud of their nation. It’s too early to say yet whether or not we’re having a parade but we’re working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event.”