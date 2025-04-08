Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Trump’s Trade Policy as Democrats Fume over Tariffs

The Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on President Donald Trump’s 2025 trade policy agenda on Tuesday, April 8.
The hearing comes following Trump’s announcement of tariffs against a number of nations that have held tariffs against the United States.
Democrats have criticized the move as markets have reacted to the tariffs, while various countries have announced their desire to negotiate new trade agreements with the United States to avoid the tariffs.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.