Rahm Emanuel: ‘Can’t Get Tariffs High Enough’ on China, They Steal and Spy

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Chicago Mayor, and former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel stated that “you can’t get tariffs high enough for me” on China due to their intellectual property theft and economic spying, but the Trump tariff plan is pushing Japan and South Korea towards China.

Emanuel said that the Trump tariff plan is more damaging to America’s allies than its adversaries and added, “[J]ust take one part of the world I’m very familiar with in Asia, China, you can’t get tariffs high enough for me, because they steal intellectual property, economic espionage, they take our AI, etc.”

He continued, “We worked tirelessly to get Japan and Korea, who were not exactly on the best terms, to work with the United States on export controls, agreements. Japan is the number one foreign direct investor in the United States, a million Americans work for them, for the last four years. They are the biggest investor. They now have a meeting where, rather than isolate China, they’re working together and they’re isolating us. Samsung just announced a major deal with a Chinese semiconductor [producer] when they were part of the export control. So, this is rather than — let me say it this way, they gave China a get-out-of-jail card and now we’re back in the prison box.”

Emanuel said that he thinks Trump will end up negotiating with Japan and/or Israel over tariffs.

