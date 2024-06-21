VP Harris: Trump ‘Spends Full-Time Fighting for Himself’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that former President Donald Trump “spends full-time fighting for himself.”

Harris said, “Joe Biden and this debate will make clear the contrast. You know, of the many issues in our country and our world that are complex and nuanced, November of 2024 is binary. When you look at the difference, I would ask people to really imagine what the world will be like on January 20th, 2025.”

She continued, “On the one hand, you have Joe Biden, who has spent his life and career fighting for the well-being of other people, including health care. On the other hand, you have the former president who spent full-time when he was president trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which, if he is successful as president again, would mean over 100 million people would be stripped of health care coverage. You have, on the one hand, Joe Biden, who, under his leadership, bipartisan support for the first meaningful gun safety legislation in 30 years. On the other hand, the former president who, when speaking of survivors of horrendous gun violence, says get over it, and will proudly talk to the NRA about how he did nothing on the issue.”

She added, “I could go on and on. I think that the debate is going to make clear the contrast between our president, the current president, who works on behalf of the American people, fights for the American people, and the former president who pretty much spends full-time fighting for himself.”

