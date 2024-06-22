Andrew Cuomo: Bragg, James Cases Wouldn’t Have Been Brought Against Anyone Other than Trump

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) argued that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) case against the former President were bad cases that shouldn’t have been brought and wouldn’t have been brought if they were about anyone other than Trump and if Trump wasn’t a presidential candidate.

After host Bill Maher brought up the Bragg case, Cuomo said, “That case, the attorney general’s case in New York, should have never been brought. And if his name was not Donald Trump and he wasn’t running for president — I’m the former A.G. of New York, I’m telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that’s what is offensive to people, and it should be, because if there’s anything left, it’s belief in the justice system.”

Cuomo also argued that the perceptions of the legal flaws and political nature of the Bragg and James cases are one reason why the verdicts haven’t as been as much of a political negative as some people thought they would be.

