Warren: If Trump Wins Republicans ‘Are Coming After Abortion, Contraception and IVF’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if former President Donald Trump wins the election, Republicans “are coming after abortion, contraception and IVF in every single state in this country.”

Warren said, “We need three things. We need access to abortion. We need access to contraception, and we need access to IVF. The Republicans have blocked all three. They have laid out their plan to say they’re not going to permit women to have those three, and have access to them. The Democrats are fully on board. If we have the trifecta, the House, the Senate, and the White House, then we are going to make Roe v. Wade law of the land again. With Joe Biden in the presidency rather than Donald Trump, we will have as much protection for women as humanly possible.”

She added, “Understand this, I want to say this as clearly as I can, if Donald Trump is elected to the presidency, he and the extremist Republicans are coming after abortion, contraception and IVF in every single state in this country, not just the red states, not just the purple states. every state in this country. They’ve laid out their blueprint, and they’re coming for everyone.”

