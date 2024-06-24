Pelosi: ‘Really Sad’ that People Fall for Trump’s ‘Sick’ Rhetoric

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that it is “really sad” that people have fallen for former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

Cooper said, “I have to ask you about what the former president has been saying about January 6. The former president has referred to people who’ve been prosecuted due to the actions they took in January 6, attacking police officers, breaking into the Capitol, he’s referred to them as hostages. He’s called them political prisoners. At a recent rally in Las Vegas. He called them warriors I mean, do you do you think if he’s reelected, he will try to pardon January 6 defendants, but but when you hear him use those terms as somebody who was there and had to flee, I mean what does that, what do you think of that?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I think it’s very sick. You know, I always like to quote our National Anthem that we have to ‘Prove through the night that our flag is still there,’ and we have to prove through all this difficulty of all the misrepresentations that he is putting forth. It’s really sad that people even fall for that but the fact is we have to prove are flag is still there by showing the difference. We talk about honoring our first responders are men and women in uniform. Yes let’s do that. Let’s not praise and call warriors, people who attacked them. Well over 100 law enforcement people were injured that day, some died because of that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN