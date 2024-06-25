Biden Surrogate: No One ‘Would Say That We Have a Secure Border’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Biden Campaign Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that nobody, of any political party would claim that the border is secure.

Khanna said, “I don’t think anyone, Republican, Democrat, Independent, would say that we have a secure border. The reality is, though, that there was a comprehensive, bipartisan legislative package to do that, to beef up enforcement, to have new technology, to make sure that people coming were coming through the port of entry, not through smugglers. And that did not pass. We can go through why. And Democrats have their view. I know Republicans have their view. But we need bipartisan legislation that is going to have a secure border, but still have people who are legitimate immigrants, who are coming for legitimate asylum claims, are actually contributing to the economy — as Donald Trump said on college graduates — being able to come here.”

Last week, Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden Tom Perez said that “The President firmly believes in balance. We need to control our border, and we’ve done that through the executive actions.” And in May, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the administration has done “an extraordinary job” dealing with migration.

