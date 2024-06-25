Biden Surrogate on If Lower Middle Class Is Better Under Biden: They Are on Jobs, Some of That Is Just COVID Rebound

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Biden Campaign Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) responded to a question on whether the lower middle class is better off under President Joe Biden by stating that “Well, they certainly are in terms of the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate was at over 7% when he took over and now is below 4%. He’s created 15 million jobs, some of them because of the recovery from the pandemic, but he’s still managed to create them.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:45] “So, what is the President’s record with the lower middle class? Are they better off under this President?”

Khanna responded, “Well, they certainly are in terms of the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate was at over 7% when he took over and now is below 4%. He’s created 15 million jobs, some of them because of the recovery from the pandemic, but he’s still managed to create them. Inflation is coming down from where it was. And so, he’s going to say that he has done a lot to help the working and middle class, to bring back factories, and he’s going to do even more in the next four years. And that’s going to contrast with Donald Trump, who brags about a massive tax cut he had in his four years that helped a lot of corporations and people who are well-off. The President’s focus is going to be on the working and middle class, and that’s really the difference.”

