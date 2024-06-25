Michael Cohen: Trump Is ‘Dangerous to Democracy’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is dangerous to democracy and the world.

Cohen said, “He needs to do for himself to get off of his chest the anger, the, you know, the angst that he has as a result of that poll. And so he’s going to go ahead and he’s going to make up stories like the fact that he’s now going out and saying things like President Biden is sleeping so that he gets all his energy for the debate and that they’re going to give him an injection of like Adderall or something to really hype him up for the debate. It’s because he knows that he’s losing. And he’s losing, not because, you know, of anything that Joe Biden is doing, he’s losing because of the things that he’s doing.”

He added, “And by the way, he should be out of the race already based upon the successes of Joe Biden. But that’s not what’s knocking Trump down in the polls. It’s his own actions, his own stupidity that people are seeing now and saying to themselves I can’t have this guy for four years. You know, he’s dangerous to democracy. He’s dangerous to just the world.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN