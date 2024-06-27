Pelosi: Biden Is Reducing Inflation

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former Speaker of the House, declared President Joe Biden was “reducing” inflation in America.

According to the California Democrat, Biden was not only proactive regarding the U.S. economy but also employed means to save the world from climate change.

“So then you look at something else,” she said. “People are concerned about inflation; 16 Nobel laureates came out this week and said that if what’s-his-name were elected president, with his fiscal policies, inflation would just increase enormously in our country. And you have Joe Biden on the other side of that screen leading the world in reducing inflation in our country. So, if you talk of any subject you can talk about, if you’re — young people care so much about another scientific issue, climate, saving the planet.”

“Bozo went on — sat down at the table with fossil fuel industry executives and said, give me a billion dollars for my campaign, so I can reverse what they have done with the [Inflation Reduction Act] to save the planet,” Pelosi added. “Joe Biden is there, has been. He was the first person in the Congress of the United States way back in the ’80s, even before I was there, to introduce a resolution calling for the Senate to address the climate crisis issue.”

