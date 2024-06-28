Biden Co-Chair: I Got ‘Lots’ of Panic from Dems over Debate, But That Happens Every Time ‘He’s Not His Strongest Self’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) acknowledged he got “lots” of panicked reactions from “long-time friends and supporters” about President Joe Biden’s performance in last night’s debate, but “I’ve also had that happen several times over several episodes and events in politics. This is not new. This is what Democrats do when there’s an evening that’s a little off, where there’s a slow start, where he’s not his strongest self.”

After co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin stated that he got panicked communications from Democrats, Coons said, “I also got some calls and texts last night, not from senior leaders in the campaign, not from senior senators, expressing concern, but lots from long-time friends and supporters saying, oh my God, oh my God. I’ve also had that happen several times over several episodes and events in politics. This is not new. This is what Democrats do when there’s an evening that’s a little off, where there’s a slow start, where he’s not his strongest self.”

Coons added that “Joe Biden has delivered an incredible record, you can’t deny the fact that he has been an incredibly strong and capable President.”

