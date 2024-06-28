Biden Surrogate Khanna: Biden’s Advisers Shouldn’t Have Agreed to 9:00 P.M. Debate, He’s ‘Much Better in the Day’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Biden Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that President Joe Biden clearly didn’t have a good performance in Thursday night’s debate and he doesn’t know what President Joe Biden’s “advisers were thinking, having a 9:00 p.m. debate. There are probably not many people who are in their 70s and 80s around him, but he does much better in the day.”

Khanna said, “Obviously, the President didn’t have a good night, but he admitted that. And he said, look, I’m old. I don’t know what his advisers were thinking, having a 9:00 p.m. debate. There are probably not many people who are in their 70s and 80s around him, but he does much better in the day. He was at a rally today, and he was honest. He said, look, Americans like a comeback. They like someone, who, even if he tripped and fell down on his own, who comes back at it, and I’m going to run through the tape. I’m in this because I have a vision for this country. And I think he still has a very good chance of winning and he’s going to be in the race.”

