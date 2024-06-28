Watch: Pod Save America Hosts Sound Alarm on ‘F-cking Disaster’ Biden Debate

[WARNING: Adult Language]

The hosts of Pod Save America, former Barack Obama aides Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett, and Dan Pfeiffer, criticized President Joe Biden’s performance at CNN’s Thursday night debate with former President Donald Trump.

Favreau said, “I think it was a fucking disaster. I think it was maybe the worst debate I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, Donald Trump is just a despicable human being, he should not be president, we have to do literally everything we possibly can to make sure that he is not president again, and that is why it was so fucking awful because Joe Biden in every single way failed at that debate.”

Vietor said, “Debates are a performance and what you say and how you say it both matter and so the optics to start there were very bad tonight. He had to answer concerns about his age, I think he exacerbated them. His voice sounded frail. There was an answer where he kind of stalled out halfway through.”

He added, “I think we are all angry and frustrated to be in this position.”

Vietor added, “This debate wad a really important moment in this campaign and it did not go well. I’m also worried that there might not be another debate because if you’re Trump, you might be thinking, why not just leave it at that?”

Pfeiffer said, “If Joe Biden had given a b-minus performance last night, we would be talking about Donald Trump. He lied, he made very little sense, he didn’t answer any questions.”

Lovett said, “This is the problem There is Joe Biden standing there and he is not live or fast or direct enough to counterpunch in any of these moments.”

