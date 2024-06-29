Jeffrey Goldberg: ‘I Hesitate to Show’ Clip of Biden Medicare Flub, ‘It’s Painful to Watch’

During discussion of Thursday’s presidential debate between 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden that took place on Friday’s edition of PBS’s “Washington Week with The Atlantic,” host and Editor in Chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg said that he hesitates to play the video of Biden saying during the debate that he was able to “beat Medicare” “because it’s somewhat painful” to watch the video. And that this holds true “Regardless of your partisan leaning, it’s painful to watch.” Goldberg further stated that the Medicare flub was the “moment about 12 minutes into the debate where everybody was sort of like, oh, this is going sideways.”

After POLITICO Playbook Co-Author and White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels mentioned the Medicare moment in the debate, Goldberg stated, “I hesitate to show this — that moment, because it’s somewhat painful. Regardless of your partisan leaning, it’s painful to watch. But I think we should remind our viewers what — that moment about 12 minutes into the debate where everybody was sort of like, oh, this is going sideways. This is that [Medicare] moment. And we should watch.”

Goldberg then played video of that moment from the debate.

