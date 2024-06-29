Tuberville on Biden Debate Disaster: ‘The American People Need to Understand the Deep State Is Running This Country’

Friday, following what most deemed a lousy debate performance from President Joe Biden, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said the key takeaway was that Biden is not running the country.

According to Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator, the so-called deep state was running the country.

“You never knew how bad it was going to be, but it couldn’t have been worse for Joe Biden,” he said during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5. “But, you know, the big loser last night, Jeff, was the American people. American people have finally found out what’s been going on for the last three-and-a-half, four years. Somebody behind the scenes like the Obamas, the Clintons, Schumer and Pelosi, they’re running our country and Joe Biden has been a puppet president. He’s the same as he’s been. He’s gotten a little bit worse, but it was a disaster.”

“President Trump did a good job of pretty much using facial expressions and staying out of the way,” Tuberville added. “The rules kind of helped him in terms of not being able to interrupt. But it’s a sad state of affairs. I don’t know what direction the Democrats will go right now, but they’re in panic mode, and the American people just need to understand the deep state is running this country. And they’re going to continue to do it if the Democratic Party and the RINOs of this country keep electing them.”

