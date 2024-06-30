Steve Bannon: Donald Trump Will Win In Landslide

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump would win the presidency in a landslide this November.

Partial transcript as follows:

BANNON: Right now, he’s going to win by a landslide. It’s going to be 340, 350.

KARL: Okay, so this will be easy. Will you appeal right now, message to all of Trump supporters to respect the results.

BANNON: Are you going to pull this again?

KARL: Win or lose and and and to vow there will be no violence?

BANNON: Have you, have you asked a Democrat this question. Yes or no? The answer is no. Have you asked a Democrat, have you?

KARL: I mean, I haven’t seen Democrats storm the Capitol to try to stop an election.

BANNON:Will you stop. Have you heard Jamie Raskin, what Jamie Raskin saying about January 6th that he would not– So the court ruled–

KARL: I have no problem asking Democrats, if they’re going to respect the election —

BANNON: Then why don’t you do it?

KARL: I have no problem doing that.

BANNON: The only reason you’re going to have, we put a pitchfork to your back and say why don’t you ask Democrats, ask some Democrats–

KARL: Okay, but but but–

BANNON: Here’s the bottom line at when this is adjudicated and reviewed, if they are certifiable, chain of custody, ballots and votes from American citizens, then, hey, whatever that outcome is, is totally fair. Until the time that we get that, all bets are off.

KARL: And I’m talking about violence. Will you say no matter what, no violence?

BANNON: What violence? Who talks about violence?

KARL: Who talks about violence? Well, let’s just look at some of your language. Your language. You said –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (AUGUST 2023): There is no coming together. Just like in the Revolution and the Civil War. One side is going to win and one side is going to lose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON Yeah. How’s that violence?

KARL: You said, just like the Revolution and the Civil War you’re– that was war!

BANNON: No no no but you’re talking about, you’re talking about the two great historical moments in our history

KARL: Which include a lot of bloodshed and violence

BANNON You’re talking about. You’re talking about – nobody could derive that we’re calling for violence

KARL: Ok how about this –

BANNON We’re winning at the ballot box. You know why? Over 50% of the American people right now, including 80% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was illegitimate, that Joe Biden’s illegitimate because of problems with the 2020 election. Okay,

KARL: Well they believe it because a lot of people have lied about it. Quite frankly. You also said–

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (JUNE 15): It’s very simple: victory or death!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON: Victory or death. I did Sidney or Scipio. Hang on. Scipio Africanus and Nelson Travis at the Alamo. It’s a famous saying for when you want. People say, hey, if we got to win, you got to put ultimate effort. Do you know why we’re winning now? Do you see why we’re winning? Because people are inspired by that. They’re volunteering hundreds of thousands an army of the awakened. That’s what Biden’s going to meet um come October and November, when voting starts.