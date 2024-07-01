Biden Co-Chair: Biden ‘Has Got a Great Team’ While Trump’s former Officials Don’t Support Him

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu said that while President Joe Biden’s debate performance last week was poor, “a debate performance does not a great President make. And the President has four years of receipts. He has got a great team of people that have been with him from the beginning” while 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has had numerous former officials say he shouldn’t hold office again.

Landrieu began by saying Biden has done a good job as President, gets back up after he gets knocked down, and performed well during an interview with host Anderson Cooper.

He added, “It was a bad performance. We have seen this many times. I heard you guys talking about the Obama, the Reagan, and everybody wants to say that it’s different, but a debate performance does not a great President make. And the President has four years of receipts. He has got a great team of people that have been with him from the beginning. One of the things that was mentioned during the debate that Donald Trump tried to put lipstick on a pig was the fact that 40 of his 44 Cabinet members have now said they would not vote for him and are asking us not to vote for him, and that his vice president, who was in the midst of that insurrection, whose life was almost lost, also said, I’m not going to vote for him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett