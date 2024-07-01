Katyal: SCOTUS Immunity Ruling ‘Blueprint for How to End the Rule of Law’

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Monday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that the Supreme Court ruling in Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case was a “blueprint for how to end the rule of law.”

Katyal said, “Here’s what practically this means. A president, like Donald Trump next year or whoever the next president is, can take a blatantly illegal act, slap the label, ‘Hey, this is an official act’ and write that in the preface to whatever the heck he’s doing and now we’re going to have to have hearings and so on before district judges and then appeals to determine whether it’s truly an official act or not.”

He continued, “If you’re Joe Biden, if you’re a Democrat who is running for president, your path right now is clear, you have to run against the Supreme Court, you have to run against this decision. This is not America. If you want to make America great again, you’ve got to return to the rule of law. This decision today unfortunately is a blueprint on how to end the rule of law.”

Katyal added, “I think much attention has to be given to what this decision will do to our separation of powers, to our rule of law as well as the decisions from last week in Dobbs and the like. This court now seems pretty out of step with mainstream American society, the idea that a president as president could pressure his Justice Department into doing certain things to help him in the election and to call that absolutely immune, something that can’t be looked at by a court is, you know, I think constitutionally unfathomable and a real disservice to what the rule of law is about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN