Clyburn: I Support ‘Mini Primary,’ Likely Pick Kamala Harris Needs a Running Mate

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that he would support a “mini primary” at the Democratic National Convention because the frontrunner to replace Joe Biden, Kamala Harris needed a “strong running mate.”

Clyburn said, “There will definitely be other the candidates. My understanding is they’re 700 and uncommitted delegates and of course their delegates who declared. It would seem to me that any one of these people who aspire to be president who would like to see a contest take place, look at those 700 delegates who are now uncommitted and get into the acton. I do believe all the delegates are committed only for the first round. So you can actually fashion the process that is already in place to make it a mini primary. I would support that absolutely.”

He added, “I think the Kamala Harris would acquit herself very well in that kind of a process but then it will be fair to everybody. So there are all of the other governors who may be interested and there’s some that I would be interested hearing from as well because if she were to be the nominee, we need to have a running mate. We need a strong running mate. So all of this would give us a good opportunity, not just to measure up who would be good to be at the top of the ticket, but also who would be best in second place.”

