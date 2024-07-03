‘Happy Effing Independence Day’: MSNBC’s Reid Claims SCOTUS Made Our President a King

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on “The ReidOut” that the Supreme Court ruling in Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case meant the United States has a king as president.

Reid said, “On Monday, days before this country celebrates its independence from the British king, the Leonard Leo six Supreme Court majority in a ruling written by Chief Justice John Roberts ruled as follows, ‘Under our constitutional structure of separated powers the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts.’ In regular people terms the court has said that Donald Trump is absolutely immune from prosecution from any act he took while he was president including ordering the Justice Department to draw up fake voter fraud allegations in order to help him steal the election that he lost.”

She added, “It is the separate dissent written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that reveals the real scheme here. Quoting from her dissent, ‘With the adoption of a paradigm that sometimes exempts the president from the dictates of the law (when the court says so), this court has effectively snatched from the legislature the authority to bind the president (or not) to Congress’s mandates, and it has also thereby substantially augmented the power of both the office of the presidency and itself. Who will be responsible for drawing the crucial line between the president’s personal and official affairs? To ask the question is to know the answer. A majority of this court, applying an indeterminate test, will pick and choose which laws apply to which presidents, by labeling his various allegedly criminal acts as ‘core,’ ‘official,’ or ‘manifestly or palpably’ beyond the president’s authority.’ In other words, to put it in ‘Game of Thrones’ terms, America now has a king and six hands of the king. Happy effing Independence Day.”

