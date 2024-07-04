Dem HI Gov. Green: Biden Making a Self-Deprecating Joke ‘Is a Significant Ability’ Cognitively

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) discussed the meeting with President Joe Biden he had, along with several other governors on Wednesday and said that Biden did say that his health is fine, it’s just his brain during his meeting with the governors the day before, but it was obviously a self-deprecating joke and not a serious statement and said that “it is a significant ability to cognitively still be able to make a self-deprecating joke.”

In response to a question on Biden quipping that his health is fine, it’s just his brain, Green stated that the line was clearly a self-deprecating joke by Biden, something the President does often, and “Biden makes a self-deprecating joke because he’s comfortable about that, as opposed to what we would hear from the former president, who would probably be saying things like Trump’s brain is great, Trump can pass any test, Trump’s brain passed the MRI scan, in the third person. Biden was just kidding with us. And, frankly, and this is — I’m saying this as a physician, it is a significant ability to cognitively still be able to make a self-deprecating joke.”

