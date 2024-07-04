Dem HI Gov. Green: ‘Would Be Completely Inappropriate’ to Ask to Talk to Doctor Who Examined Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said that President Joe Biden got a check-up but none of the governors who were in the meeting with Biden yesterday asked to talk to his doctor or get more information “because that would be completely inappropriate. We don’t, as Americans, ask for access to other people’s personal medical records.”

Host Pamela Brown asked, “Did anyone in the meeting ask to speak to his physician or to get more information about his health or anything like that?”

Green answered, “No, because that would be completely inappropriate. We don’t, as Americans, ask for access to other people’s personal medical records. That’s not what governors would do.”

After Brown cut in to point out that we’re talking about the President, not a private citizen, Green responded, “Oh, of course. But a bunch of governors are not going to ask to see your medical records. And so, that’s just not the case. And he did get a check-up. People are going to judge the President. They’re going to judge the former president. I can say some blunt things with you if you’d like, which is to say, look, of course, he’s going to have some moments. He’s 81. But this is an 81-year-old who may drift periodically, he races ahead of his words sometimes, because that’s always been Joe. And he’s got a very good-hearted nature underneath a brain that’s 81 years old, as opposed to his opponent, who has a malignant personality underneath his brain.”

