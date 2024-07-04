Howard Dean: If Biden Drops Out, Harris Will Be the Nominee

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Wednesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that if President Joe Biden drop out of the race it is already “cooked” that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee.

Guest host Jim Sciutto said, “Joining The New York Times, The Boston Globe editorial board. They wrote today that President Biden should step aside and in their statement, they went on to make the case that having an open primary convention at this point would be exciting for the Democratic Party.”

Dean said, “I don’t read at those editorials. And with all due respect, they’re very smart people writing them who have no experience and what it’s like to be in an elected official. So the hell with the editorials, learned people but they might have own teaching philosophy someplace.”

He continued, “So there’s not going to be chaos at the convention if Biden doesn’t run, and this is totally his decision, it’s going to be Harris. That’s just the way it is. It turns out she polls better than everybody else anyway. So it’s just as well but there’s not going to be a big fight of the convention. There will be a few people like Dean Phillips who put his name in and got what he deserved but it’s going to be cooked.”

Dean added, “There’s some financial reasons for this. Harris is a signatory to the Biden-Harris campaign so the money can go to her. It can’t really go to whoever else might end up in front. There’s just not going to be a bloodbath. There’s not enough time for there to be a bloodbath. There isn’t a single candidate other than Harris who can muster the organizational ability to run a presidential campaigns because she’s already got that ability, because she’s been in running in this campaign for months.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN