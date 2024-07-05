Biden: Six Days Wasn’t Enough Recovery Time Because I Was Sick, ‘Don’t Think’ I’ve Watched Debate Since

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Friday’s edition of “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden said that the six days he spent at Camp David before last week’s presidential debate wasn’t enough recovery time because he was sick and responded to a question on if he has watched the debate since by stating, “I don’t think I did, no.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “You say you were exhausted, and I know you’ve said that before as well. But you came — and you did have a tough month, but you came home from Europe about eleven or twelve days before the debate, spent six days in Camp David. Why wasn’t that enough rest time, enough recovery time?”

Biden answered, “Because I was sick, I was feeling terrible. Matter of fact, the docs with me, I asked if they did a COVID test, because they were trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, a virus. I didn’t. He just said I had a really bad cold.”

Stephanopoulos then asked, “And did you ever watch the debate afterwards?”

Biden responded, “I don’t think I did, no.”

