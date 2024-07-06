Radio Host Who Interviewed Biden: The Questions I Asked Were Given to Me by the White House

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “First of All,” Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who hosts WURD’s “The Source,” and recently interviewed President Joe Biden on the show, said that the questions she asked the President were four that she approved from a list of questions that the White House sent to her.

While speaking with Lawful-Sanders, and Civic Media’s Earl Ingram, who also interviewed Biden, host Victor Blackwell asked, “Andrea, let me ask you here about your interviews and something — I listened to both of them, and there’s something that’s similar here, you each were — you asked four questions, and maybe that’s what you were allowed to ask by the campaign or the White House. But they were essentially the same questions, both interviews, about accomplishments, progress in your respective state, what’s at stake in the election, what he has to say about his debate performance, and what he would say to voters who think their vote doesn’t matter, or might sit this election out. Were those questions given to you by the White House or did you have — or the campaign, or did you have to submit questions ahead of this interview?”

Lawful-Sanders answered, “The questions were sent to me for approval. I approved them.”

Blackwell followed up, “Okay, so the White House sent the questions to you ahead of the interview?”

Lawful-Sanders responded, “Yes. And I got several questions, eight of them, and the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved.”

Blackwell then stated, “Okay. And the reason I ask is not a criticism of either of you, it’s just that if the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the President, I don’t know how they do that by sending questions first before the interview so that the President knows what’s coming.”

Blackwell then asked Lawful-Sanders another question and did not ask Ingram if the White House submitted questions to him.

(h/t AGHamilton29)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett