Murphy: Trump Wants to ‘Mainstream Political Violence in This Country’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump wanted to “mainstream politcal violence in this country.”

Murphy said, “I think the president needs to engage in the kind of interaction and with voters that will prove to those that are skeptical out there that he can do the job. If he can’t do that, then he’s got a decision to make about what the path forward is. He deeply, deeply loves this country and I know that he wants to do whatever is necessary in order to make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t become president and destroy this democracy .”

Host Dana Bash said, “You’re a seasoned politician, do you believe that at this point Joe Biden could beat Donald Trump?”

Murphy said, “Oh, absolutely. I wasn’t I think the president needs to answer those questions that voters have. If he does that this week, I think he will be in a very good position and we can get back to what this campaign needs to be, a contrast between Joe Biden a decent, honorable man of character, and Donald Trump, a pathological liar, who is advertised that he wants to endorse and mainstream political violence in this country. But again, if the president is unwilling to do the things necessary to restore voters confidence or answer voters questions, then of course he has a decision to make about what the best path forward is for the country. But if he answers those questions this week, there’s no doubt that he can win this race.”

