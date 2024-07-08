ABC’s Haines: I Don’t Think Biden Can Win Against Trump

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she did not believe President Joe Biden could win the November presidential election.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Fifty million people tuned into that debate, and it’s going to be undecided voters and swing voters who determine this election. I believe that Trump is a threat to democracy. I am horrified that my party nominated an aspiring fascist, and there is one way to stop it. it is in the ballot box. The courts are not stopping Donald Trump. So it is who is running against him. I’m starting to question if Biden recognizes how big of a threat Donald Trump actually is.”

Haines said, “I will be voting for President Biden if he is on the ballot come November for all the reasons you guys so adequately spelled out. I don’t think he can win up against Donald Trump as it stands right now. I just don’t.”

She added, “I blame those closest to him, not the media, I blame those closest to him because by this time President Obama had given 570 news conferences interviews, Trump had given 468. Biden’s given 164. If they had put him out there earlier, we could have either discovered this problem with time on our hands or squelched it immediately and that’s on their hands.”

