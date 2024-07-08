Biden Campaign Advisory Board Member: Wanting to Talk to White House Doc Is ‘Conspiracy’, Comer’s Attacked Fauci

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Biden Campaign Advisory Board member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) reacted to calls from House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor to testify on why he met with a Parkinson’s specialist by stating that Comer “attacks scientists and Dr. Fauci,” and “goes from one tinfoil hat conspiracy theory hearing to the next.” And he trusts President Joe Biden.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “[Y]ou are also on the House Oversight Committee, so I want to ask you about this, Congressman, the Chairman of your committee, James Comer, is asking President Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, to come in for an interview. Now, he asked for that before the White House briefing today, and in that briefing, they would not confirm why O’Connor met with a Parkinson’s specialist earlier this year. Are you concerned that the White House is not giving specifics on this or do you have any questions about the President’s health?”

Garcia responded, “Well, first, James Comer goes from one tinfoil hat conspiracy theory hearing to the next. It’s been a constant attack on President Biden this entire time. He can’t hold an honest hearing and he hasn’t been able to the entire time he’s been leading the Oversight Committee. So, I don’t trust James Comer at all to do anything that’s actually legitimate or being done the right way. This is the same person that attacks scientists and Dr. Fauci, the same person that brings literally spies and people that have been discredited into serve as witnesses in our committees. And so, no, I don’t support James Comer and his endless investigations of Joe Biden. As far as the President’s health, he’s spoken to that, his physician had put out that information. I trust the President. He’s fighting back. He’s doing great. Yes, he had a bad debate night. We all know that, but we’re moving forward, and we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November.”

