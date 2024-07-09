Neurologist: Biden Has ‘Classic Features’ of Parkinson’s Disease

Neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts said Monday on the streaming channel “NBC News Now” that Joe Biden is displaying classic symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease even though he has not examined the president.

Host Tom Llamas said, “So my first question to you is as someone who is a neurologist what you have seen from the president over the last two years, what you saw at the debate, the last few interviews, the way he speaks the way he walks have you noticed anything that gives you a red flag as a doctor?”

Pitts said, “It’s ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, oh, I couldn’t find the word, that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area.”

Llamas said, “He also has overcome studding could that be part of that to?”

Pitts said, “No this is not a palate issue or a speech discrepancy.”

He added, “Especially with the low voice he said it was a cold, Hypophonia, a small monotone voice over time is a hallmark of Parkinson. I could have diagnosed him from across the mall.”

He concluded, “He defiantly has it. The problem is when you look at his situation, you can’t say, oh, I know for a fact that because he didn’t retrieve the word, he didn’t know what he wanted to say and that’s why both him and Trump should take the four hour neuropsychological testing which is the hallmark test for cognitive performance.”

