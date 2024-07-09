White House on Cheap Fake Claims: Biden Had Bad Debate, But I See Someone ‘in Command’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby responded to the disconnect between how the White House has maintained President Joe Biden performs and how he did during the debate and subsequent interviews and the White House maintaining that “cheap fakes” were being used to make him look bad by stating that while the debate was bad, “the man that I see every day, including today, is in command of the facts and the context, he asks good questions, he’s tough on us and the staff in the room.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “[Y]ou know that there’s such a disconnect between what you’re saying there, what was seen on the debate stage, and other things, even in performance since in interviews that have raised questions. And you saw how Karine Jean-Pierre, you were standing next to her, said, this is a conservative manipulation of cheap fakes and videos that are being played. Now, in retrospect, what does that look like?”

Kirby answered, “Well, let’s go back to the debate. The President himself talked about how he could have done a better job and he knows that. So, I’m — he’s not defending his performance at the debate, Bret. All I can do is tell you that the guy I’ve known now for two-and-a-half years, — and I didn’t know the President before I came to work at the White House, never really met him — and the man that I see every day, including today, is in command of the facts and the context, he asks good questions, he’s tough on us and the staff in the room. And he’s really looking forward to this week.”

