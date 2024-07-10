MI Gov. Whitmer: It Wouldn’t Hurt for Biden to Take Cognitive Test

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Wednesday on CNN’s ” Newsnight” that it would not hurt for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

Host Abby Phillip said, “What should he do to shut this conversation down? Should he is some people have suggested just go ahead and take a cognitive test and demand that Donald Trump do the same?”

Whitmer said, “I don’t think that it hurt to be honest at the end of the day.”

She continued, “I don’t think it would hurt, but here’s the thing, there’s a chapter in my book that I talk about being a happy warrior. I talk about in a debate, I was encouraged to never forget that the person who looks like they’re having the most fond wins. Certainly the first presidential debate was, was not a great success for President Biden but he is the happier he shows up every day and fights for the American public he cares about other people more than he cares about himself.”

Whitmer added, “That’s precisely why I think this moment where we have Donald Trump, who’s been convicted of 34 felonies, who cares only about Donald Trump we can’t lose sight of how high the stakes are. We have a field and unless one person, Joe Biden makes an alternative decision, this is the field and we’ve got to go.”

