Alleged Intruder Breaks Out Front Window, Gets Shot in Face

An alleged intruder broke out the window of a home in Henry County, Indiana, Friday morning and was shot in the face by the homeowner.

WISHTV reported the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m., noting that police arrived to find the alleged intruder lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his face.

The homeowner was armed with a .45 caliber firearm.

FOX 59 noted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the wounded intruder as Preston Kendall, adding, “[Kendall] allegedly busted out a window and attempted to crawl into the residence but was met with the barrel of a gun.”

Kendall was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

