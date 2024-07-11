Dem Rep. Doggett: ‘I’m Sure’ Scripted Cabinet Meetings ‘Happened in the Past,’ Seems Something Might Be Hidden 

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) reacted to a report from CNN that President Joe Biden’s Cabinet officials pre-submit questions ahead of Cabinet meetings by stating that “I’m sure some of that, to some degree, has happened in the past, but it’s the kind of report like those that have come out this week from The Wall Street Journal and other news media that cause concern, that suggest that perhaps something has been hidden.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “I’m anxious to get your thoughts, Congressman, CNN is learning that President Biden’s Cabinet meetings are typically pre-scripted, with Cabinet officials submitting questions and key talking points to the White House staff ahead of those Cabinet meetings. What’s your reaction to that?”

Doggett answered, “Well, I’m sure some of that, to some degree, has happened in the past, but it’s the kind of report like those that have come out this week from The Wall Street Journal and other news media that cause concern, that suggest that perhaps something has been hidden. And we can be sure that you and your colleagues will be exploring every hidden possibility. And, again, as I said earlier, to the extent that the focus is all on what we don’t know about Joe Biden, we will not be focused on what we do know about Donald Trump, and that is his desire to move us from a democracy that has served our country so well into an autocracy, where it is all about him and his power under this Project 2025.”

