Maddow: I Worry Biden Not Given Real Information on His Polling

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said Thursday on “All In” that she was worried President Joe Biden was not being given the real poll numbers, which showed that he was losing the race after he insisted in his press conference that he was not doing poorly.

Host Chris Hayes said, “There was something that he said that I thought was striking where he talked about, and I throughout it was honest and gives a window in the psychology. He said I got to finish the job.”

Maddow said, “I think we can not say frequently enough as Democrats and people who want Donald Trump to be prevented from returning to the White House and anguish over this decision there is not perfect information about the future. And the argument that President Biden is best positioned to beat Trump is an argument. There are other arguments that are also data based that other people might have a better shot at it.”

She continued, “The reality about polling numbers for incumbent presidents and the real history of that versus what President Biden said which was not actually factual accurate as far as I can tell. That is worrying because it makes me worry that the president is being given information about his political standing that may not be based in reality and sunnier than it is real.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN