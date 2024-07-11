Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Our Country Should Be Very, Very Afraid’ of a President Kamala Harris

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) warned against a potential Kamala Harris presidency.

Both Harris and Gabbard were opponents in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, which was a contest ultimately won by Joe Biden.

“I think our country should be very, very afraid of a president and commander-in-chief Kamala Harris,” she said. “I can’t think of anybody else who is more unqualified to be president and commander-in-chief than Kamala Harris and I say this as an American and as a servicemember who still wears the uniform serving in the Army Reserve. This would be absolutely disastrous for the country, but it would also just be a continuation of what we’ve seen with Joe Biden’s foreign policy and how he has carried himself as commander-in-chief, because the reality is, and you know, this well, Jesse, is that whether it’s Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, it’s going to be the very same unelected people behind the scenes, who are pulling the strings and making our foreign policy decisions that have been disastrous for our country and undermined our National Security and pushed us closer to the brink of a nuclear war and nuclear Armageddon.”

“This should be a huge concern, but you’ll see why President Trump is now focusing on Kamala Harris because he sees what the rest of us see is that whether it’s Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, or if they bump up Kamala Harris to be on the top of that ticket, either scenario will result if they win in a President Kamala Harris,” Gabbard added.

