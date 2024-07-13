Butler County D.A.: 1 Spectator, Shooter Dead, Shots Fired From ‘Outside’ Rally

While speaking to CNN on Saturday, Butler County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that one spectator was killed in the assassination attempt at 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s rally and there is another spectator that is in serious condition. Goldinger also stated that the shooter is dead and fired the shots from outside the rally grounds, but it is unclear how the shooter got to the location he shot from.

Goldinger said, “I can confirm that there is one spectator that has passed away. There is a second that is in serious condition that was taken to a local hospital, and that the shooter is dead.”

Goldinger added that the shooter would not have passed through any metal detectors “was outside of the grounds, so to speak. So, quite frankly, I don’t know how he would have gotten to the location where he was. But he was outside the grounds.”

