Fetterman: Trump Assassination Attempt Was an ‘Incredibly Dark Day’ for Our Nation

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was an incredibly dark day for America.

Fetterman said, “I was stunned. I was actually close by that at the time. Sadly, I was actually in that region to attend a vigil for the trans teen that was murdered there, and it was just a very sad night. Then, of course, I immediately was like, I’m just so glad that Donald Trump is going to be ok. And my heart goes out to people that have lost their lives and all of that, and it isn’t about politics or anything other than just condemning in the strongest kinds of terms about this kind of violence and where we are at.”

He added, “This was an incredibly dark day for not only Pennsylvania, but for our nation as well too. I can’t believe that we’re actually in that place, and it’s that same kind of a shock. I mean, I was in a campaign back in 2018 and when the Tree of Life where there’s kind of shock and this kind of violence. My instinct was seriously like, hey, this isn’t about politics, and let’s suspend sending that kind of traditional politics message. We should just condemn this kind of tragedy.”

