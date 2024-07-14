Tim Scott: Violence Is the ‘Natural Outcome’ of the Media Saying Trump Is Threat to Democracy

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was a “natural outcome of the national media continuing to say” the former president is an existential threat to American democracy.

Scott said, “I’ll turn to the most obvious thing, the media, the national media has been obsessed with getting rid of President Trump. I said on Thursday that the character assassination of Trump has been pathetic and disgusting, and the violence is a natural outcome of the national media continuing to say that Donald Trump is an existential threat to American democracy. But we must also stop and pray for the families who lost a loved one yesterday murdered at Donald Trump’s rally and the other two critically injured.”

He added, “Let’s never miss a point that when the left media, the liberal media, the Democrat Party continues to have violence with obsession against Donald Trump, we cannot be surprised. When people take that serious and say, ‘We must eliminate that threat.’ That kind of behavior not only is it disgusting it looks like Mexico where dozens of politicians were killed up towards an election. We are the United States of America. We must be strong and firm and, like Donald Trump rising like a phoenix yesterday, defiant, courageous, and focused. He will not be stopped and that’s great news for America’s future.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN