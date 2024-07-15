Biden: I’ll Lower the Temperature by Saying It Matters if You Accept Elections

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, President Joe Biden stated that he will lower the temperature by continuing “to talk about the things that matter to the American public. It matters whether or not you accept the outcome of elections. It matters whether or not you, for example, talk about how you’re going to deal with the border instead of talking about people as being vermin, and those things matter.”

After Biden criticized 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, “NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt said, “This doesn’t sound like you’re turning down the heat, though.”

Biden responded, “[W]hat I’m turning down — we have to stop the whole notion that there are certain things that are contrary to our democracy that we’re for. The idea of saying that I didn’t win the election, when every court in the land, every court in the land, I don’t know, 20 appeals, said — including the conservative Supreme Court, said we won. The idea of having a loyalty pledge from all of the folks who are in the Republican MAGA, not all Republicans, but the MAGA Republicans, saying that, no, we lost the election, inflaming the people to say –.”

Holt then cut in to ask, “So, what can you, and what will you do, at least things you can control, to lower down the temperature, the rhetoric out there?”

Biden answered, “Continue to talk about the things that matter to the American public. It matters whether or not you accept the outcome of elections. It matters whether or not you, for example, talk about how you’re going to deal with the border instead of talking about people as being vermin, and those things matter. That’s the kind of language that is inflammatory.”

