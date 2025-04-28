Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She’ll Run for Office

Actress turned reality star Meghan Markle revealed whether she would run for office during Monday’s episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

“Would you ever run for office?” IT Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima asked Markle, to which the Duchess of Sussex replied by laughing, “No, never,” before adding, “Oh, God. I mean, you could say, ‘Never say never.’ No, I’m not interested in that. No.”

Watch Below:

After being asked if she would “ever write another book,” Markle responded, “I think people are curious if I’m going to write a memoir,” but underscored her statement by adding, “I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

“I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality, and home, and entertaining, and food, and those sort of tips” the former Suits actress said. “And something like that, I think, could be really fun.”

“Of course, children’s books are great,” Markle added.

The 43-year-old mother of two is the author of the 2021 children’s book, “The Bench.”

Markle, however, will not be creating an animated television series for children any time soon.

As Breitbart News reported, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of plagiarism by a British children’s author who said Markle’s canceled Netflix animated series, Pearl, had strong resemblances to her own book series.

Mel Elliott — the writer behind the “Pearl Power” children’s book series — said she had her copyright lawyer contact both Netflix and Markle and Prince Harry’s Beverly Hills-based organization Archewell to warn them that the similarities between the Duchess’ proposed animated series and own work “appear to be too many and too striking to be mere coincidence.”

While Elliot said she never received a response, Netflix notably ended up dropping Markle’s proposed Pearl series.

