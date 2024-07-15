Biden: I’m Not Doing 3rd Debate with Trump, I’m Demonstrating I’m Mentally Fit

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, President Joe Biden stated that he won’t do an additional debate with 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump beyond the debate that is already scheduled in September and he is “going out and demonstrating to the American people that I have command of all my faculties, that I don’t need notes, I don’t need a [teleprompter], I can go out and answer any questions at all.”

“NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt said, “Mr. Trump has said he is giving you a chance to redeem yourself, basically the idea of engaging in another debate.”

Biden cut in to say that they are going to have another one in September.

Holt then asked, “Would you be open to doing one in the next few weeks?”

Biden answered, “I’m going to debate him when we agreed to debate. And I’m going to debate him in September.”

Holt followed up, “But if the opportunity came up to do one between now and then? Is there a sense of wanting to get back on the horse?”

Biden responded, “I’m on the horse. Where have you been? I’ve done 22 major events, had thousands of people, overwhelming crowds, a lot’s happening. I’m on the horse. What I’m doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I have command of all my faculties, that I don’t need notes, I don’t need a [teleprompter], I can go out and answer any questions at all. And I stood there, when NATO was in town, I stood there for an hour and answered questions.”

