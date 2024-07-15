CNN’s King: Democrats ‘Aggressively’ Trying to Push Biden Out Behind Closed Doors

CNN host John King said Monday on CNN’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that top Democrats are still “aggressively” trying to get President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race.

King said, “The reporting I have is that privately, the efforts to nudge President Biden to step aside and get out of the race are continuing quite aggressively, even though the public calls have quieted quite significantly. The public calls have quieted A, because of the tragedy of Saturday, the attempted assassination. Also, Democrats believe they need to have a unified message while the Republicans are having their convention.”

He continued, “Then the president, again today in the Lester Holt interview, said he’s not getting out of the race, so Democrats believe it’s counterproductive to be in a public argument with the leader of the party. But I’m told that Democratic members of Congress continued to lobby the White House, the president’s inner circle.”

King added, “They are making the case that we are past the point of no return and that President Biden is not only going to lose, but he is going to lose in a way that will wipe out the party.”

