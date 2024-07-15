FNC’s Hume: J.D. Vance’s ‘Inexperience Is Real’ — People Will Wonder If He Is a Plausible President

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) inexperience is real while discussing his qualifications to be vice president.

Hume said, “You can see why Trump made the choice did he, young, dynamic guy, very bright, dazzling articulate. I’m sure he pictured him in a debate with Kamala Harris and having no trouble with the competition. On the other hand, you know, if you are looking at this as someone who might be reluctant to vote for Donald Trump and are looking for reassurance that everything would be ok if something happened to this old man and we learned over the weekend, it certainly can. We learned about what kind of shape a president can be in after a few years in office when we saw Joe Biden’s condition. I’m not sure this is that reassuring of choice

He added, “He is 39 years old, yes. He is very smart. His inexperience is real. Don Jr. is wrong when he says experience is not important. It’s very important, and he has very little of it. People are looking at him and saying, is this guy a plausible president? You could argue that he is but also argue that he is not.”

