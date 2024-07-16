Biden Campaign: Vance ‘Might Be Even More Extreme’ than Trump

During an interview with CBS on Tuesday, Biden-Harris Campaign Principal Deputy Manager Quentin Fulks stated that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is “a rubber stamp” for 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, and “is not in the business of correcting Trump or moderating Trump on any of these issues. In fact, he might be even more extreme.”

Fulks began by saying that Vance “is just a rubber stamp for Donald Trump. I think it’s important that American voters take a step back and ask themselves why Donald Trump had to pick a new vice presidential nominee, it is because his first one would not not certify the results of a legitimate election, and J.D. Vance has said that he would do as such.”

He added, “They only know one language, and that’s MAGA extremism. It is both of them doubling down. He will continue to do just as Donald Trump said. He is not in the business of correcting Trump or moderating Trump on any of these issues. In fact, he might be even more extreme. When talking about abortion in cases of rape and incest for women to get those type[s] of treatments after those incidents, he said two wrongs don’t make a right. He has doubled down on some of the most out-of-touch policy stances.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett